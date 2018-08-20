The Monroe County Highway Department has announced a pair of short-term road closures to accommodate repairs at Canadian Pacific Railroad crossings.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 27 Hwy. ET (Noth Avenue) in the city of Tomah will be closed. The highway is expected to re-open Friday morning, Aug. 31.
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 4 Hwy. M in Tunnel City will be closed. The highway is expected to re-open by Friday afternoon, Sept. 7.
For further information, contact Canadian Pacific at 1-800-777-8117.
