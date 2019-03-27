The Wisconsin Association of Railroad Passengers will conduct a general membership meeting in Portage Saturday, March 30, starting at 10 a.m. at Dino's Restaurant. The meeting is intended to raise awareness of the potential for a second daily Amtrak train running between St. Paul and Chicago along the Empire Builder route, which stops in Tomah.
The timing of this meeting also coincides with the state budget process. The budget submitted by Gov. Tony Evers in February budgeted $45 million for passenger rail, which is intended to be split between the Amtrak Hiawatha trains (Milwaukee to Chicago) and the Twin Cities- Milwaukee- Chicago train.
Speakers include:
- Derrick James, senior manager, state relations and government affairs, Amtrak, Chicago.
- Arun Rao, passenger rail implementation manager, Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
- Steven Sobiek, business development and planning, city of Portage.
This general meeting will also mark the first time WisARP has promoted a portion of the meeting as open to the public.
