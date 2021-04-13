Ramblings Afield columnist dies Tom Muench dies

Long-time Tomah Journal columnist Tom Muench has died.

Muench, who wrote his "Ramblings Afield" column for the Tomah Journal, died April 8 at the age of 84. He wrote his first column for the Tomah Journal in 1970 and continued the column after the Journal transitioned to the Journal of Monroe County last year.

Muench's column reflected his passion for the outdoors, both as a hunter/fisherman and volunteer for multiple conservation organizations.

"His column every week celebrated the joys of simple observation," said former Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio. "From the wildlife outside his window at the 'North Glendale Diggins' to the exploits of his three cats, The Three Mouseketeers, he had the gift of transforming day-to-day observations into entertaining prose."

Most of his columns ended with the paragraph, "Now, as you go afield, strive always to leave things better than you found them and we will all be better off for your passing through."

Muench was born in Antigo and served eight years in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed as a social worker at the Tomah VA for 55 years before retiring in 2020.

