RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Week of Oct. 16
Treasures of October
As we head into the middle of October, the wild country here in western Wisconsin has come alive with autumnal colors with the peak getting underway just ahead of us. Given the negative impact the COVID-19 has impacted on the country, here in western Wisconsin we are fortunate to have plenty of wild country where one can take drives on back roads as well as the more traveled highways and savor the beauty coming alive on these middling days of October.
This past weekend, we took a drive over toward Melrose and observed the bursting colors on the hills and in the valleys, where bright yellows meld with soft shades orange and shades of pink to reds and wine purples, along with the scarlets of the sumac and blend with evergreens, were all a part of the jewels of October. These treasures also loomed large the next day as we headed up to Eau Claire and enjoyed beauty coming alive in the hills and valleys along the Interstate highway. It appears that the autumn colors here in western Wisconsin will be peaking throughout the next week and during that time will provide plenty of opportunities for memorable pictures.
In addition, these middling days of October will also bring to life most of the hunting and trapping seasons still left to open. October will see the following seasons opening: Hungarian partridge, pheasant, bobwhite quail, ruffed grouse in Zone B and cottontail rabbits in the Southern Zone. For trappers, seasons start for fisher, fox and coyotes. In addition, the first stage bobcat season opens, along with the early elk season.
Still to come will be the gun deer season in November. There will also be seasons closing in the near future, and your best bet is to pick up a rules book which has all the necessary information to keep you a legal user.
Ramblings hither and yon
First off, a huge sincere thank you to all who have sent me congratulate cards in recognition of my retirement from my federal career of 55 years, with 51 one of those years being here at the Tomah VA Medical Center as a social worker serving veterans with the last 34 years being a therapist in the Mental Health Outpatient Clinic. Also thanks to those who called and especially to those with whom I have worked with as a team member. In my years in Tomah VA, I have been the luckiest man alive to have my career in serving veterans here in Tomah and also having served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a dental tech at Loring Strategic Air Base in northern Maine from November of 1954 through May 31, 1958. I also treasure these years that I have lived as a citizen of Tomah. We have lived here longer than anywhere else and enjoy being Tomah citizens.
No current news on how the fishing is here in October, but my wife again enjoyed a meal of perch fillets given to us by Roger B., who has been having some good luck with perch and has shared with my wife and me. Area waters such as Petenwell and Castle Rock are in the water temperature turnover and should be ready for action now. Over on the Mississippi River, low water levels have impacted some on the fishing action.
Here at the North Glendale Diggings, some entertaining activity as we had an osprey fishing along the Lemonweir River and the good fortune to watch it eat a fish while sitting in a tree along the north side of the river. In addition, the 200-acre soybean field behind our house was harvested and should be attracting geese and ducks, along with the wild turkey flock which lives in the woods along the south side of the river. In addition, we have a large gray squirrel which thinks it is a flying squirrel and likes to dive off the house roof and glide to the ground and, thus far, hasn’t been injured. It also enjoys leaping off a big locust tree and gliding on to the house roof.
The first-time bear hunter who hunted up on our 80 acres didn’t see any bears but did see what they did to his bait-holding stump and will have a video disc with the bears who were hitting the bait when he wasn’t there. He is already planning to apply for a permit next year for Zone C.
Three Mouseketeers update
Biscuit has take up a new spot for napping and has also roamed around my head in bed and is taking a liking to my bed is looking to share it on occasion. Meanwhile, all three have become quite adept at communicating their desires, especially the treats. On the plus side of things, they have toned down their eating somewhat and are holding at their current weight, especially Buttons and Skittles. As always, they are a treasure to have living with us in North Glendale Diggings.
Now, as you go out and about to enjoy the wild country and the October colors, strive always to leave things better than you found them and the wild country will be better for your having passed through.
