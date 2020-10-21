RAMBLINGS AFIELD

As these words take live on Monday morning, Oct. 19, the temperature is 22 degrees and the high for the day is to be in the low 40s but with only a little chance 0f rain and only moderate winds.
Thus far, October has been a disappointment, with many days of high winds and frequent rainstorms, and while the autumn colors have been bright, the winds have blown more than average amounts of leaves from the trees and piled them up on lawns. In addition, there has more than average cloudy days and many more cloudy days.
Due to a changeover in regard to the Tomah Journal, last week’s column didn’t get in the paper but will continue to be a part of the Tomah Journal, which you will be receiving on Fridays at no cost — a new unique and positive way of getting local news and information.
Brief reports
hither and yonThus far, the fall hunting season has been rather slow and unproductive in terms of game being bagged. The winds have impacted on the bow hunting for deer, and the dropping of acorns impacted the fall bear season, which ended on this past Tuesday, Oct. 13. Bear had been hitting the baits quite often up until early September, just before the season opened and activity at the bait sites was fairly slow until the last day or two before the season ended.
Up on the Muench family 80 acres, good bait action until a couple of days before the season ended. While the first-time bear hunter who hunted on the 80 acres didn’t see any bear, he did see his stump bait holder knocked over and all the bait gone early. However, he wasn’t able to hunt many days, and the trail cameras had filmed quite a few visits, both during the day and at night. However, he enjoyed this initial bear hunt and will be putting in for a Zone C permit for next year.
For bow hunters, the winds have had an impact on their success but with the rut period soon to be active, they should have good success, at least here in western Wisconsin where deer numbers are plentiful and the trail cameras are revealing lots of big bucks to be had.
No information yet on the pheasant season which opened on Saturday, Oct. 17, and lots of birds had been released earlier the fall by the Department of Natural Resources and local rod and gun clubs. As for waterfowl, not many northern birds down yet, but there are local duck and geese to provide some action for local hunters. As for wild turkeys, hunters are having some good days, with the wind a factor in hunting the turkeys. Also, there are still permits on sale over the counter at license sale sites — $10 a permit for residents and $15 for non-residents with a limit of one per day.
Three Mouseketeers updateAll three are going through their annual vet visit to get their shots, with Buttons and Skittles already getting their shots, and Biscuit is scheduled for the shot on Friday, Oct. 23. Overall, they are still active and a treasure to be living at the North Glendale Diggings.
