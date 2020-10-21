RAMBLINGS AFIELD

As these words take live on Monday morning, Oct. 19, the temperature is 22 degrees and the high for the day is to be in the low 40s but with only a little chance 0f rain and only moderate winds.

Thus far, October has been a disappointment, with many days of high winds and frequent rainstorms, and while the autumn colors have been bright, the winds have blown more than average amounts of leaves from the trees and piled them up on lawns. In addition, there has more than average cloudy days and many more cloudy days.

Due to a changeover in regard to the Tomah Journal, last week’s column didn’t get in the paper but will continue to be a part of the Tomah Journal, which you will be receiving on Fridays at no cost — a new unique and positive way of getting local news and information.

Brief reports

hither and yonThus far, the fall hunting season has been rather slow and unproductive in terms of game being bagged. The winds have impacted on the bow hunting for deer, and the dropping of acorns impacted the fall bear season, which ended on this past Tuesday, Oct. 13. Bear had been hitting the baits quite often up until early September, just before the season opened and activity at the bait sites was fairly slow until the last day or two before the season ended.