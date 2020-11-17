RAMBLINGS AFIELD

The hunt is on
Even as the archers are having a good time in pursuit of love-sick whitetail bucks, the gun hunters are getting everything organized for the nine-day gun whitetail deer season which opens on Saturday morning, Nov. 21 throughout Wisconsin other than areas where hunting is not allowed. However, there are different regulations in different parts of the state, so take time to go over the regs and make sure you are hunting in a legal area as rules change from year to year, especially in terms of management areas where deer can be hunted and if they are antlered or antlerless.
In addition, get yourself tuned up to make safety the first and most important part of your hunt. The number-one rule remains to be sure of what you are shooting at and what is located around where the deer is seen. The number-one rule is to make sure it is a legal deer and then be sure that the area totally around the deer is free from people, property and other protected animals.
Most of all, remember that no deer is worth any kind of accident, whether it be people, property or other animals, be they be pets, farm animals being raised as part of the farming operation or property such as building or vehicles or farm equipment. At all times be sure of what and where you are shooting and you will have had a successful hunt, regardless if you got a deer or not.
Ramblings hither and yon
Good feelings on Veterans Day last week on Wednesday, Nov. 11. My wife Betty, son Kip (a U.S. Army veteran who served in the 1980s over in Germany) and this older Rambler, who spent 43 months at Loring Strategic Air Base (SAC) up in the far reaches of the wilderness in Maine. We were headed for the Texas Roadhouse in Onalaska, where they have a free meal for military veterans. However, this year, because of the problem of COVID-19 pandemic disaster, they cancelled the indoor eating for the free meal and, instead, made up tickets which they presented to the veterans when they showed up on Wednesday, explaining that they did not want to put anyone in a crowded situation exposing them to a possible exposure of the health threats. The company continues to be a strong supporter of veterans and was one of the first businesses to treat veterans with something special!
As things turned out, we decided to stop at the Family Restaurant on La Crosse’s north side, being that is one of our favorite places to eat, and after we walked in and reviewed the daily special board, the hostess asked if any of us were veterans as they were having free dinners for veterans, and that added to our recognition as veterans. Later, when we were leaving the restaurant, a number of other diners thanked up for serving our country. In the end, a very special day for us and took some of the sting off the political chaos going on throughout the country and, for that matter, the rest of the world where the pandemic is wreaking havoc.
Three Mouseketeers update
All is well with Biscuit, Buttons and Skittles, and the three are busy adding new ways of communicating with us, making it clear, whether it be food or more recreational attention, they are very adept at getting their desires across. They are truly a joy to have living at the North Glendale Diggings, especially in these terrible times of death and social destruction.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!