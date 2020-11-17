RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Good feelings on Veterans Day last week on Wednesday, Nov. 11. My wife Betty, son Kip (a U.S. Army veteran who served in the 1980s over in Germany) and this older Rambler, who spent 43 months at Loring Strategic Air Base (SAC) up in the far reaches of the wilderness in Maine. We were headed for the Texas Roadhouse in Onalaska, where they have a free meal for military veterans. However, this year, because of the problem of COVID-19 pandemic disaster, they cancelled the indoor eating for the free meal and, instead, made up tickets which they presented to the veterans when they showed up on Wednesday, explaining that they did not want to put anyone in a crowded situation exposing them to a possible exposure of the health threats. The company continues to be a strong supporter of veterans and was one of the first businesses to treat veterans with something special!