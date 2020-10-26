RAMBLINGS AFIELD

October endings
As these words come alive on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 25, the Green Packers are about to win the game against the Houston Texans, while snow flurries are dancing around in Tomah and the autumnal pleasures that are normally enjoyed in October have been absent for most of the month and so, too, have been the good hunting and fishing outings with big winds and frequent rains impacting on the days afield on the deer and wild turkeys, along with small game and only scattered waterfowl action as the northern birds have not migrated down in any large numbers.
That being said, this Old Rambler is in the process of adjusting to being retired from working in the Mental Health Outpatient Clinic at the Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center after 51 years of serving veterans as a social worker therapist, along with having put in four years as a dental tech in the U.S. Air Force, serving at Loring Strategic Air Command base in the far reaches of the northern wilderness of the state of Maine.
At any rate, I want to thank all who sent cards and wishes for bountiful years of enjoyment coming with retirement and especially to all those with whom I had the pleasure of working with at the VA over the 51 years. I wouldn’t trade those years for all the money in the world, and in the words of Lou Gehrig, I am the luckiest guy in the world as I now adjust to retirement.
Ramblings hither and yon
As we move into the last week of October, bow hunters are now gearing up for the mating rut for whitetail bucks looking to find willing female deer and, in doing so, losing their normal state of cautious moving around and avoiding humans and danger. Mainly, the mating season for deer is generated by the decreasing daylight prior to winter, and that time period occurs toward the end of October and then on up into early to middle November, including the start of the gun deer season, when the opening occurs at its earliest date in the third week of November.
For waterfowl hunters, the main migration occurs when the winter weather takes over in northern Canada and up in Alaska and toward the Arctic Circle. In addition, in this part of western Wisconsin there is good squirrel and cottontail rabbit hunting to be had on the public land all around us in the county, state and federal lands with the eastern boundary being the Wisconsin River and, to the west, the Mississippi River.
With the continued problems with the COVID-19 and the pandemic threats and positive readings on many parts of the population, going afield on the hunt is a good way to avoid the contact with these dangers and, at the same time, to enjoy the wild country. Meanwhile, when you are in areas where there are lots of people, avoid the crowd and always wear your mask when you are out and about, as the threats are at airbourne levels.
Three Mouseketeers update
Three have all had their annual trips to the Northside Veterinary Clinic and are now ready to spend another year at the North Glendale Diggings and bringing joy to the home and us with their antics and skilled manipulation of their humans using various meows and eye looks as tools to get whatever they desire. As always, they are a joy to have as a part of the family.
Now as you go afield, strive always to leave things better than you found them, and the wild country will be better for your having passed through.
