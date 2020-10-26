RAMBLINGS AFIELD

Ramblings hither and yon

As we move into the last week of October, bow hunters are now gearing up for the mating rut for whitetail bucks looking to find willing female deer and, in doing so, losing their normal state of cautious moving around and avoiding humans and danger. Mainly, the mating season for deer is generated by the decreasing daylight prior to winter, and that time period occurs toward the end of October and then on up into early to middle November, including the start of the gun deer season, when the opening occurs at its earliest date in the third week of November.

For waterfowl hunters, the main migration occurs when the winter weather takes over in northern Canada and up in Alaska and toward the Arctic Circle. In addition, in this part of western Wisconsin there is good squirrel and cottontail rabbit hunting to be had on the public land all around us in the county, state and federal lands with the eastern boundary being the Wisconsin River and, to the west, the Mississippi River.