Wild country jewels
With October 2020 now forgettable history and November 2020 highlighted with the election of a president by the time you read these November Ramblings, there is no better time to take to the wild country and enjoy the endless jewels which override weather and politics and provide us with memories for our memory vault and override the negatives in the world around us and help us to make it through every day.
On Thursday this past week, our doorbell rang and at the door was a very excited kindred spirit of the wild country whom we hadn’t seen in ages. It was Howie Sanders stating that he had been out goose hunting east of Tomah and had experienced an encounter that he never had before and had him flying higher than the geese he was hunting. He was nestled in near his goose decoys when he heard a totally different sound of honking. Coming in over his blind and decoys was a flock of trumpeter swans with their wings set as they looked for a landing site. He stated that he counted 20 and got so excited at their size and beauty and their trumpeter calls that his goose hunting was over as he was flying as high as the swans and had to share that special jewel experience and picked this old Rambler and kindred wild country spirit to share that experience and to put in Ramblings Afield to be shared with all who read my column.
Those swans are just one of the special wild country jewels we can enjoy during these times when political chaos and the deadly COVID-19 are changing just about everything we do. The trumpeters that Howie shared with us are beautiful birds and truly a jewel of the wild country.
And on Thursday, Oct. 22 as my wife and I were heading north on Hwy. 12, I looked up to the western sky and there was a cloud formation which was formed of layers which looked just like huge steps going up on an angle toward heaven, and for anyone who happened to observe that heavenly formation, another wild country jewel there for the observing.
Just one more of endless treasures to be found in the wild country. We were over in Minnesota visiting our daughter and son-in-law at their country home located between La Crosse and Winona. They have bird feeders in front of their house with feeders holding suet and feeders on the back side of the house, where they have bird feeders holding various seeds with sunflower seeds the most popular. Now comes the wild country jewel status. At the suet feeders on the, there were four different species of woodpeckers continually feeding: downy, hairy, red bellied sapsuckers and pileated, along with nuthatches. Meanwhile, on the backside, there were blue jays, juncos, cardinals and goldfinches all sharing the goodies. And while none of these species of birds is rare, their sharing of the feeders is special, and with the suet feeders in particular, the woodpeckers go through all kinds of maneuvers to get their bills through the wires holding the feeders together.
Ramblings hither and yonThe figures for the fall bear season has been released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. There were 4,129 bears harvested with Wisconsin being near the top for the nation in the number of fall bear taken. This compares with last year’s harvest, which was 3,679 bears harvested.
The deadline for applying for the 2021 fall bear season is in December, and you can contact the DNR to learn the deadline date. One change is that Zone C has been changed, and there will be three zones — C, E and F — and they will not allow hunting with dogs in those zones.
On the good news side of things, a Wisconsin high school senior attending Logan High School in La Crosse, Tom Lenz, won the Wisconsin State National Wild Turkey Federation Scholarship and also has won the NWTF National Dr. James Earl Kennamer Scholarship. He is an all-around outstanding young man and will be attending the University of Minnesota and majoring in engineering.
Three Mouseketeers updateNow that the three have had their annual physicals, they are back to communicating their desires and are quick to let us know when it is treat time and when it is regular mealtime. And now that I am home as a retiree, Biscuit is coming around more, and as this Ramblings is coming to life, she is lying close to my feet and watching me at work. As always, a joy to have as a member of the family.
