Wild country jewels

With October 2020 now forgettable history and November 2020 highlighted with the election of a president by the time you read these November Ramblings, there is no better time to take to the wild country and enjoy the endless jewels which override weather and politics and provide us with memories for our memory vault and override the negatives in the world around us and help us to make it through every day.

On Thursday this past week, our doorbell rang and at the door was a very excited kindred spirit of the wild country whom we hadn’t seen in ages. It was Howie Sanders stating that he had been out goose hunting east of Tomah and had experienced an encounter that he never had before and had him flying higher than the geese he was hunting. He was nestled in near his goose decoys when he heard a totally different sound of honking. Coming in over his blind and decoys was a flock of trumpeter swans with their wings set as they looked for a landing site. He stated that he counted 20 and got so excited at their size and beauty and their trumpeter calls that his goose hunting was over as he was flying as high as the swans and had to share that special jewel experience and picked this old Rambler and kindred wild country spirit to share that experience and to put in Ramblings Afield to be shared with all who read my column.