Red Cross announces blood drive dates

The American Red Cross urges the public to give blood or platelets this March in celebration of Red Cross Month. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.

Red Cross officials say donations are needed for patients like Heath Cornford, who spent his first 217 days of life in the hospital. Born in February 2018 with an abnormal narrowing of the heart, Heath has undergone many complex surgeries – including a heart transplant – and required a number of blood transfusions.

“I can’t tell you how thankful we are for the lifesaving donations that saved our son,” said his mom, Mylinda Cornford. “Blood is something you can donate for free. You can make an impact, save a life and give back to your community.”

Area blood drives will be conducted on the following dates:

March 6—Cashton High School, 540 Coe St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

March 11—Bangor High School, 700 10th St., 12:30-5:30 p.m.

March 12—Organic Valley, 509 Organic Dr., Cashton, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

March 26—First United Methodist Church, 1105 Butts Ave., Tomah, 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.