Red Cross announces blood drive dates

The American Red Cross urges the public to give blood or platelets this March in celebration of Red Cross Month. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.
Red Cross officials say donations are needed for patients like Heath Cornford, who spent his first 217 days of life in the hospital. Born in February 2018 with an abnormal narrowing of the heart, Heath has undergone many complex surgeries – including a heart transplant – and required a number of blood transfusions.
“I can’t tell you how thankful we are for the lifesaving donations that saved our son,” said his mom, Mylinda Cornford. “Blood is something you can donate for free. You can make an impact, save a life and give back to your community.”
Area blood drives will be conducted on the following dates:
You have free articles remaining.
- March 6—Cashton High School, 540 Coe St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- March 11—Bangor High School, 700 10th St., 12:30-5:30 p.m.
- March 12—Organic Valley, 509 Organic Dr., Cashton, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- March 26—First United Methodist Church, 1105 Butts Ave., Tomah, 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To set up a donation time, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the blood donor app.
Another way to support the mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver blood products to local area hospitals. To apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.