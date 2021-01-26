 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Cross announces February donor sites
0 comments

Red Cross announces February donor sites

{{featured_button_text}}

The American Red Cross has announced local blood donor opportunities for February.

Blood donations will be taken at the following sites:

  • Feb. 2—Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., Sparta, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 4—Tomah Masonic Temple, 520 East Saratoga St., 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Feb. 6—Wilton Community Center, 400 East St., 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Feb. 10—Hillsboro Firemen’s Community Center, 203 Mill St., 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 12—Lunda Community Center, 405 Hwy. 54, Black River Falls, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Feb. 23—The Lodge at Mauston, 104 Lodge Lane, noon to 5 p.m.

To set up an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

As a thank-you for donating blood, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

BIRTHS

Mile Bluff Medical Center, MaustonAmber and Mark Rawson of Wisconsin Dells are the parents of a girl, Cynthia Louise, born Dec. 18. She weighe…

News

GRADUATES AND HONORS

Molly Gough of Norwalk, a sophomore at Northland College, has been named to the Dean’s List for outstanding academic performance during the fa…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News