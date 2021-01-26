Red Cross announces February donor sites

The American Red Cross has announced local blood donor opportunities for February.
Blood donations will be taken at the following sites:
- Feb. 2—Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., Sparta, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Feb. 4—Tomah Masonic Temple, 520 East Saratoga St., 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Feb. 6—Wilton Community Center, 400 East St., 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Feb. 10—Hillsboro Firemen’s Community Center, 203 Mill St., 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Feb. 12—Lunda Community Center, 405 Hwy. 54, Black River Falls, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Feb. 23—The Lodge at Mauston, 104 Lodge Lane, noon to 5 p.m.
To set up an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
As a thank-you for donating blood, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Amazon.