Red Cross announces February donor sites

The American Red Cross has announced local blood donor opportunities for February.

Blood donations will be taken at the following sites:

Feb. 2—Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., Sparta, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 4—Tomah Masonic Temple, 520 East Saratoga St., 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 6—Wilton Community Center, 400 East St., 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 10—Hillsboro Firemen’s Community Center, 203 Mill St., 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 12—Lunda Community Center, 405 Hwy. 54, Black River Falls, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feb. 23—The Lodge at Mauston, 104 Lodge Lane, noon to 5 p.m.

To set up an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.