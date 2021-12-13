Red Cross announces local blood donor sites

The American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels and has scheduled a series of local blood drives.

To encourage donors, all who come to give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Donors can give blood at the following locations:

Dec. 22 - Lunda Community Center, 405 Hwy. 54, Black River Falls, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 30 - Melrose-Mindoro High School, N181 Hwy. 108, noon to 5 p.m.

Jan. 3 - Presbyterian Church, 625 W. Franklin St., West Salem, 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Jan. 7 - Cashton Community Center, 811 Main St., noon to 5 p.m.

Donors are urged to schedule appointments in advance by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). They will need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, as long as the donor is symptom-free.

To meet standards of safety and infection control, all donors and staff must wear masks — regardless of vaccination status — during the entirety of the donation visit.

