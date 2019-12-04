Red Cross announces local blood drive sites

The American Red Cross announced local blood drive sites over the next month.

Red Cross officials say up to a one million blood transfusions are expected nationwide between Thanksgiving and Christimas and that type O blood is especially needed.

Donation opportunities include:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 9 - Melrose-Mindoro High School, N181 State Hwy 108, 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 - Hillsboro Firemen's Community Center, 203 Mill St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 14 - Wilton Community Center, 400 East St., 7-11:30 a.m.

Dec. 18 - Bangor High School, 700 10th St., 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Jan. 3, 2020 - Cashton High School, 540 Coe St., 12:30-5 p.m.

To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger must meet certain height and weight requirements.