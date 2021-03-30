Red Cross announces local blood drives

The American Red Cross has announced a series of upcoming local blood drives.
As a thank-you, those who donate blood or platelets April 1-15 will automatically be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500. The Red Cross will also automatically enter those who donate in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.
Local donation dates and sites include:
- April 3 - Wilton Community Center, 400 East St., 7-11:30 a.m.
- April 6 - Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., Sparta, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- April 8 - Tomah Knights of Columbus Hall, 202 E. Juneau St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- April 13 - Hillsboro Firemen's Community Center, 203 Mill St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- April 14 - Mauston High School, 800 Grayside Ave., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- April 20 - Kupper Ratsch Senior Center, 1002 Superior Ave., Tomah, noon to 5 p.m.
- April 20 - St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 517 Grayside Ave., Mauston, 12:30-5:30 p.m.
- April 21 - Comfort Inn & Suites, 10170 Hwy. 54 East, Black River Falls, noon to 5:30 p.m.
- April 22 - AmericInn Hotel & Suites, 1700 E. Bridge St., New Lisbon, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask.
A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 and younger also must meet height and weight requirements.
Red Cross officials say all blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.