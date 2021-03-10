Red Cross announces local donor opportunities

The American Red Cross has announced local blood donations opportunities.
Red Cross officials say all blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. Donors who give between March 15-26 will receive a Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.
Upcoming donation opportunities include:
- March 24—Fort McCoy, 1571 S. 9th Ave., 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- March 25—Sparta American Legion Hall, 1116 Angelo Rd., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- April 1—Tomah Masonic Temple, 520 E. Saratoga St., 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 2—Wonewoc American Legion Hall, 108 Center St., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- April 3—Wilton Community Center, 400 East St., 7-11:30 a.m.
- April 6—Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., Sparta, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
April 8—Tomah Knights of Columbus Hall, 202 E. Juneau St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To set up an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.