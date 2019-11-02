The American Red Cross has announced blood donor opportunities for western Wisconsin during November.
Donors can give blood at the following locations:
- Nov. 12: Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., Sparta, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Nov. 13: Comfort Inn & Suites, W10170 Hwy. 54 East, Black River Falls, noon to 5 p.m.
- Nov. 18: Coon Prairie Church, 500 S. Main St., Westby, noon to 5:30 p.m.
- Nov. 21: First United Methodist Church, 1105 Butts Ave., Tomah, 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As influenza activity picks up this fall, the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need. Blood and platelets can only be given by donors who are feeling well.
Red Cross official say getting a flu shot doesn't impact blood donation eligibility. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free.
To set up a donation time, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. All blood types are needed.
The Red Cross is also seeking volunteer drivers to transport blood to medical facilities. To apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.
