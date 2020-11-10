Red Cross blood donor opportunities set

The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to band together to give blood or platelets and help ensure a stable blood supply for patients this holiday season.
The traditional slump in blood donations between Thanksgiving and New Year’s comes as the blood supply already faces challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Upcoming donation opportunities include:
- Nov. 19—Tomah Masonic Temple, 520 E. Saratoga St., 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 1—St. Paul Lutheran Church, 517 Grayside Ave., Mauston, 12:30-5:30 p.m.
- Dec. 4—Black River Memorial Hospital, 711 Adams St., Black River Falls, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dec. 5—Wilton Community Center, 400 East St., 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!