Red Cross blood drive includes Aug. 5 stop in Tomah

The Red Cross is looking for donors to fill the blood shortage gap.
According to the Red Cross, the organization needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet existing demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
Donors can schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Donors who give through July 31 are eligible for an Amazon gift card.
Upcoming local blood drives include:
- July 26 - Presbyterian Church, 625 W Franklin St., West Salem, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- July 30 - Black River Memorial Hospital, 711 Adams St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Aug. 4 - Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Pkwy., Viroqua, noon to 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 5 - Tomah Masonic Temple, 520 E. Saratoga St., 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Aug. 6 - Cashton High School, 540 Coe St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Aug. 7 - Wilton Community Center, 400 East St., 7-11:30 a.m.
- Aug. 10 - West Salem High School, 405 E. Hamlin St., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Aug. 13 - AmericInn Hotel & Suites, 1700 E. Bridge St., New Lisbon, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive. On donation day, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated people must still wear masks and socially distance.