Red Cross blood drive March 26 at First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church of Tomah will host an American Red Cross blood drive Thursday March 26 from 10:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The church is located at 1102 Butts Avenue.

Red Cross officials are reporting a severe blood shortage due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code "tomahblood" or call 1-800-733-2767.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

