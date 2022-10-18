Red Cross blood drives scheduled in Tomah Oct. 26, Nov. 10

The American Red Cross invites people who spent time in the United Kingdom, Ireland or France and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease — related to mad cow disease — to give blood and help save lives.

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility guidance on vCJD, eliminating the deferral for those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001.

“For many years, the Red Cross has heard from people who have spent time in these countries — often members of the military and their families — hoping for the opportunity to donate blood or platelets,” said Greg Novinska, Regional Donor Services Executive with the American Red Cross. “We now welcome all donors who may have spent time in Europe and avoided blood donation as a result to join us in our lifesaving mission to help patients in need.”

More blood donors — especially type O donors — are urged to donate now to prevent disruptions to essential medical care this fall. Book a time to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767. All who come to give before Oct. 31 will receive a $10 e-Gift Card by email to a merchant of choice.

Upcoming local drives include:

Oct. 26 - Tomah, Knights of Columbus Hall, 202 E. Juneau St., 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 - Melrose-Mindoro High School, N181 Hwy. 108, noon to 5 p.m.

Oct. 31 - Coon Valley, Lutheran Church, 1005 Central Ave., 1-6 p.m.

Nov. 7 - West Salem, Presbyterian Church, 625 W. Franklin St., 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 - Black River Falls, Comfort Inn & Suites, W10170 Hwy. 54 E, , 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 10 - Tomah, St. Paul Lutheran School, 505 Superior Ave., 1-6 p.m.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation before arriving at the blood drive site. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.