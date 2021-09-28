Red Cross reports emergency blood shortage

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage and has announced a series of October blood drives.

Red Cross officials say 10,000 additional blood products must be collected each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs.

Donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome the current shortage.

The Red Cross has established the following local donation sites:

Oct. 1 - Sparta American Legion Hall, 1116 Angelo Rd., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 2 - Wilton Community Center, 400 East St., 7-11:30 a.m.

Oct. 7 - Hillsboro Firemen's Community Center, 203 Mill St., 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 - Cashton Community Center, 811 Main St., Cashton, noon to 5 p.m.

Oct. 11 - Melrose-Mindoro High School, N181 Hwy. 108, noon to 5 p.m.

Oct. 20 - Bangor High School, 700 10th St., 12:30-5:30 p.m.

According to the Red Cross, blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the delta variant. As cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10%, but blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.

The national Red Cross reports that blood inventory is the lowest it has been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The supply of types O positive and O negative blood, the most needed blood types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month — well below the ideal five-day supply.

“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”

To make an donation appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows safety standards that include facemasks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

