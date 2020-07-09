Red Cross seeking blood donors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The American Red Cross has put out a plea for blood donations.

Red Cross officials said the COVID-19 pandemic has created "unprecedented supply challenges" as blood drives across the nation are either cancelled or restricted.

To encourage donations, the Red Cross is organizing an epic prop replica giveaway from the new Warner Bros. Pictures film Wonder Woman 1984, due to hit theaters nationwide Oct. 2. Those who present to donate July 1-31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an authentic Wonder Woman 1984 movie prop replica package, which includes the golden lasso and a pair of gauntlets, identical to Wonder Woman's from the film.

“In times of crisis, new superheroes often emerge, and new alliances are forged. The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with Wonder Woman 1984 to encourage and thank fans and blood donors alike for being superheroes for patients in need by giving blood in July,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Blood donors have a unique super power — lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured, and donors are the only source for patients in need.”

Local donation sites include: