Red Cross seeking blood donors

The American Red Cross has put out a plea for blood donations.
Red Cross officials said the COVID-19 pandemic has created "unprecedented supply challenges" as blood drives across the nation are either cancelled or restricted.
To encourage donations, the Red Cross is organizing an epic prop replica giveaway from the new Warner Bros. Pictures film Wonder Woman 1984, due to hit theaters nationwide Oct. 2. Those who present to donate July 1-31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an authentic Wonder Woman 1984 movie prop replica package, which includes the golden lasso and a pair of gauntlets, identical to Wonder Woman's from the film.
“In times of crisis, new superheroes often emerge, and new alliances are forged. The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with Wonder Woman 1984 to encourage and thank fans and blood donors alike for being superheroes for patients in need by giving blood in July,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Blood donors have a unique super power — lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured, and donors are the only source for patients in need.”
Local donation sites include:
- July 14 - Sparta American Legion hall, 1106 Angelo Rd., 12:30-5:30 p.m.
- July 15 - Bangor High School, 700 10th St., 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- July 17 - Black River Falls High School, 1200 Pierce St., noon to 5 p.m.
- July 20 - Melrose-Mindoro High School, N181 Hwy. 108, noon to 5 p.m.
- July 27 - Presbyterian Church, 625 W. Franklin St., West Salem, 12:30-5:30 p.m.
- July 30 - First United Methodist Church, 1105 Butts Ave., Tomah, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- July 31 - Black River Memorial Hospital, 711 W. Adams St., Black River Falls, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arrival and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
To make an appointment, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of donation from a mobile device or computer.
To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
