Election officials in the city of Tomah of Tomah anticipate at least a fifth of eligible voters will show up to the polls Tuesday for the nonpartisan spring election.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the city fire station next to city hall. Voters will decide races for Tomah City Council, Tomah School Board and referendums involving the Tomah Area School District and Monroe County’s Rolling Hills Nursing Home.
City of Tomah clerk Jo Cram said she’s uncertain what to expect in terms of turnout.
“It’s kind of hard to tell,” she said. “Typically, we don’t have a school and county referendum on the same ballot. If we get 20 percent, that will be a good day.”
The school district is asking voters to extend the authority to exceed state-imposed revenue caps by $1.5 million annually over the next four years. Voters gave the district authority to exceed caps for the first time in a 2016 referendum.
The county is asking voters in an advisory referendum whether to proceed with a $20 million project to replace the existing Rolling Hills Nursing Home. There is no mention of the site on the ballot, which has been a source of contention for nearly two years. The Monroe County Board of Supervisors originally approved $16 million for a facility in Sparta, but the board then moved the location to Tomah, which triggered litigation over the issue. Bonding for the project is frozen until the litigation is resolved.
Half the Tomah City Council is up for election, and three candidates are seeking two seats on the school board.
There is also a statewide race for state Supreme Court. Appeals court judges Brian Hagedorn and Lisa Neubauer are seeking the 10-year term.
Cram reminds voters that photo identification is needed to cast a ballot and that voters can register the day of the election. She said 200 early absentee ballots have been cast, which she described as a normal figure for a spring election that doesn’t coincide with a presidential primary.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
