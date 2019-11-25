The Monroe County Land Conservation Department will host a Land Stewardship Awards Banquet to recognize and celebrate the 2019 Conservation Farmer, Conservationist and Tree Farmer of the Year on Saturday Jan. 25, 2020, beginning at 6 p.m.
The department will be recognizing outstanding individuals, nominated and selected by their peers, who have a history of land stewardship and commitment to conservation.
This Year’s Award Winners:
- Conservationist of the Year—City of Sparta.
- Conservation Farmer of the Year—Joe and Deb Hemmersbach.
- Tree Farmer of the Year – Chris and Joyce Barlow.
The banquet will be held at Jake’s Northwoods in Sparta and will consist of an evening meal, program featuring WCOW morning show – Ben & Arnie, award presentations and youth conservation poster contest recognition.
Registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 17.
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased through the Land Conservation Dept., 820 Industrial Drive, Suite 3, Sparta, WI 54656. Contact—Arin @608.269.8973, email: arin.gowan@co.monroe.wi.us or visit the co.monroe.wi.us/departments/land-conservation for additional information.
