Each year during National Public Health Week, Monroe County Health Department nominates an individual or organization that demonstrates a collaborative spirit to promote health and safety in Monroe County.
This year, the health department recognized Remembering Jesse Parker, Inc. as the 2019 Friend of Public Health Award for its support in "making Monroe County a safe and healthy place for all."
During the week, public health celebrates the effectiveness of prevention, advocates for healthy and fair policies, shares strategies for successful partnerships and champions the role of a strong public health system. This year’s theme is “Healthy Communities."
Remembering Jesse Parker, Inc. funding has supported the health department’s efforts to assist eligible families in need with car seats, cribs for a safe sleeping environment, home safety kits and age appropriate books for toddlers and children to improve literacy in Monroe County.
“Health Department staff are truly grateful for the support they have received from Remembering Jesse Parker, Inc. over the years and recognize that Remembering Jesse Parker, Inc has led the way in their role as a strong community health advocate”, said Sharon Nelson, Director/Health Officer, Monroe County Health Department.
Nelson said everyone deserves to live a long and healthy life in a safe environment and that here people live, learn, work and play affects each everyone and can determine our health and life expectancy. She said Remembering Jesse Parker, Inc. has been a partner of the health department over the past 10 years.
