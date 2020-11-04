Remove asparagus ferns at the end of fall

At this point in the season, gardeners growing asparagus may be wondering when to cut down those tall, skinny stalks that have grown from their asparagus plants. Wait until the ferns are fully brown and dormant to maximize the next year’s harvest. Annie Klodd, University of Minnesota Extension fruit and vegetable educator, provides the following insight on fall asparagus care.

First, a brief biology lesson. Those tall stalks with thin, wispy leaves are called “ferns.” The ferns are the part of the plant that emerges from the “spears” during the summer if they are left to grow rather than being harvested.

Asparagus spears are harvested for 6 to 8 weeks in the spring. The harvest is over when we stop cutting the spears and allow them to grow into ferns.

It is important to let the ferns grow instead of harvesting spears all summer long. Every time we remove a spear, we remove a stem of the asparagus plant. So after a few weeks of harvest, it is important to stop harvesting and let the ferns grow.

The ferns stay green until they go dormant in the late fall or early winter. During this time, they are photosynthesizing — harvesting light — and producing energy that the plant needs in order to keep producing spears the next year.