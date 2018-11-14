Remberto “Remy” Gomez is the new city council representative for the city of Tomah’s eighth aldermanic district. The district covers wards 15, 16 and 19.
Gomez was appointed as the new council member during Tuesday’s Tomah City Council meeting. He is filling the position of Larry Siekert, who resigned in late September. Gomez will hold the position until April, when the office will be on the spring election ballot.
Gomez already has experience in city politics. He ran for mayor in 2016 and for city council this past April.
Born and raised in Tomah, Gomez graduated from Tomah High School in 2000. Following high school he moved to La Crosse for two years, where he attended college but moved back to Tomah after his mother died.
Gomez is employed in a maintenance position. In the past he has worked for Express Employment in a temporary position as a staffing consultant and for Three Bears Resort in Warrens.
In the community, Gomez coached the Tomah High School junior varsity girls basketball team this past winter.
He lives with his son Chanse and his girlfriend, Kayla Giraud, and her two children.
Gomez said he’s happy to be appointed to the position.
“It feels like I can check a goal off my list,” he said. “When I lost the mayoral election, I made it a point for me that by the time I was 40, I would get back into civic duty. I’m four years ahead of the curve, so it feels refreshing.”
Gomez said he decided to submit an application for the vacant position in October for the same reason why he ran earlier in the year.
“I always try to look for what’s best for the city of Tomah, and I think I have a valued opinion and an ear to the ground for people’s input,” he said.
