Renovations begin at Bank First north Tomah office

Bank First has announced plans to renovate its facility located at 110 W. Veterans Street in Tomah. Bank First acquired the location with its recent merger with Tomah Bancshares, Inc. May 15.

Bank First will update the interior and exterior space similar to other recently constructed and renovated Bank First offices.

“We are looking forward to refreshing our workspace and providing our customers with a modern and efficient place to do business, as well as making exterior improvements to our traffic flow and parking spaces,” said Kevin Ravenscroft, Bank First regional president. “The improvements will also create a more comfortable arrangement for our employees as the downtown office transitions to the North Tomah location once construction is complete.”

The remodel of the office is anticipated to begin this month and will be completed in three phases.

During the first phase, which is expected to extend through mid-September, the North Tomah lobby will be closed. However, the drive-through will remain open and staff will be available by appointment. Bank First customers and community members are encouraged to visit the bank’s downtown office located at 1021 Superior Ave. during the first phase of the remodel.

Construction is expected to be complete by late fall of 2020. Stauss Architect, LLC is assisting in the design and planning process, and Brickl Bros. Construction is the general contractor.

