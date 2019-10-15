State Rep. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua, will hold office hours Monday, Oct. 21 at Leon Town Hall from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
The town hall is located at 8108 Jackrabbit Ave.
“The in-district office hours I have held previously proved to be a great way to connect with constituents,” said Oldenburg. “I’m looking forward to speaking with constituents who come to my Leon office hours.”
Oldenburg’s 96th Assembly District includes the towns of Angelo, Adrian, Tomah, Leon, Wells, Ridgeville, Wilton, Portland, Jefferson, Sheldon and Wellington and villages of Norwalk, Wilton, Melvina and Cashton in Monroe County.
