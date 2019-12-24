Report: Tomah Health provides $5 million to area communities

Tomah Health is among Wisconsin hospitals and health care systems that provided a combined $1.9 billion in 2018 to support programs and services that affected the communities they serve.

The figure is part of the recently released Wisconsin Hospital Association’s 2019 Community Benefits Report that highlighted programs, services and activities across the state that hospitals contributed free, as well as the financial assistance they provided to patients.

Tomah Health chief financial officer Joe Zeps said the local health care facility provided $5 million in benefits to Tomah and the surrounding communities this past year.

“Tomah Health is very committed to giving back to the communities that we serve,” Zeps said. “We know that a great deal of the success that we experience here at the hospital is due to the support of the community, and we are excited to be able to demonstrate how we can pay a little bit of that back to the communities that we serve.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zeps added that the WHA report does an “outstanding job of demonstrating the important role that Wisconsin hospitals play in supporting health and wellness across the state.”