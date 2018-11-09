Residents of northeastern Monroe County and northern Juneau County voted to reelect incumbent Republican U.S. House Rep. Sean Duffy of Wausau in Tuesday's general election.
Duffy represents the state’s seventh congressional district. He faced a challenger in Democratic candidate Margaret Engebretson of Balsam Lake.
Duffy won 61 percent of the vote to Engebretson’s 38 percent.
In Monroe County, Duffy won 1,274 votes to Engebretson’s 614. Duffy's margin in Juneau County was 741-410.
Duffy was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2010 and has now won four bids for re-election. He'll return as a member of the minority party for the first time in his Congressional career.
Democrats took control of the chamber for the first time in eight years after gaining at least 35 seats depending on the outcome of several undecided races. The Democrats held a 226-198 advantage with 11 undecided as of late Friday. It takes 218 seats for a majority.
