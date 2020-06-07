Republican incumbents draw challengers for Monroe County courthouse seats

Two Republican incumbents have drawn primary challengers in races for Monroe County courthouse posts.
Incumbent treasurer Deb Carney has drawn a challenge from assistant treasurer Mindy Hemmersbach, while incumbent Register of Deeds Deb Brandt faces a challenge from Deb Ford.
Two other Republican courthouse incumbents — District Attorney Kevin Croninger and clerk Shelley R. Bohl — are unopposed for re-election.
No Democrats filed for any courthouse office, which means the winners of the Aug. 11 primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election unopposed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!