Republican incumbents draw challengers for Monroe County courthouse seats
Republican incumbents draw challengers for Monroe County courthouse seats

Two Republican incumbents have drawn primary challengers in races for Monroe County courthouse posts.

Incumbent treasurer Deb Carney has drawn a challenge from assistant treasurer Mindy Hemmersbach, while incumbent Register of Deeds Deb Brandt faces a challenge from Deb Ford.

Two other Republican courthouse incumbents — District Attorney Kevin Croninger and clerk Shelley R. Bohl — are unopposed for re-election.

No Democrats filed for any courthouse office, which means the winners of the Aug. 11 primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election unopposed.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

