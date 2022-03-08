Retired educators accepting scholarship applications

The Monroe County Area Retired Educators Association is accepting MCAREA Scholarship applications for 2022.
Any Monroe County public high school graduate who has been accepted into the college of education at an accredited college or university is encouraged to apply for the $500 MCAREA Scholarship.
Application information is available from the guidance offices of Brookwood, Cashton, Sparta and Tomah high schools. Applications are due by May 1.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today