Retired educators accepting scholarship applications

The Monroe County Area Retired Educators Association is accepting MCAREA Scholarship applications for 2022.

Any Monroe County public high school graduate who has been accepted into the college of education at an accredited college or university is encouraged to apply for the $500 MCAREA Scholarship.

Application information is available from the guidance offices of Brookwood, Cashton, Sparta and Tomah high schools. Applications are due by May 1.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

