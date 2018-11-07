Wes Revels easily swept to victory in the Monroe County sheriff's race Tuesday.
Revels, a Republican, defeated Democrat Jeffrey Schwanz by a vote of 10,514 to 5,985.
Revels won 34 of the 36 towns, villages and cities in the county. Schwanz won only the villages of Wilton and Kendall.
In the city of Tomah, Revels won by a 1,884-1,247 margin.
Revels will succeed Republican Scott Perkins, who declined to seek a second term after winning in 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.