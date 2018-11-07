Wes Revels easily swept to victory in the Monroe County sheriff's race Tuesday.

Revels, a Republican, defeated Democrat Jeffrey Schwanz by a vote of 10,514 to 5,985.

Revels won 34 of the 36 towns, villages and cities in the county. Schwanz won only the villages of Wilton and Kendall.

In the city of Tomah, Revels won by a 1,884-1,247 margin.

Revels will succeed Republican Scott Perkins, who declined to seek a second term after winning in 2014.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.