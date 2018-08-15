Wes Revels has secured the Republican Party’s nomination for Monroe County sheriff.
Revels, former city of Tomah police chief, was one of four Republican candidates who ran in the Aug. 14 primary election. He received a total of 1,661 votes with 218 coming from the city of Sparta and 321 from the city of Tomah.
Tomah Police Department Lt. Ron Waddell received 1,265 votes with 202 from Sparta and 311 from Tomah; Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely had 1,014 votes with 158 from Sparta and 157 from Tomah; and Rick Dickenson had 163 votes with 59 from Sparta and 19 from Tomah.
Jeff Schwanz was the only Democratic Party candidate and received 2,036 votes with 439 from Sparta and 436 from Tomah.
Monroe County Clerk Shelly Bohl said voter turnout in the county was 32.3 percent. Turnout for the April 3 election was 31 percent, while it was 24 percent for the last gubernatorial election in 2014 which included a sheriff’s race.
Revels said he is happy and honored to be the Republican nominee.
“I realize that while I received the highest vote total, I only ended up with about 40 percent of total Republican ballots cast,” he said. “That’s because of the respect the other candidates were able to earn around the county. That respect is hard-earned and well-deserved, and I understand I have a lot of work to do to earn that respect from those of you who didn’t cast your vote for me in the primary.”
Revels said he believes people voted for him because of his qualifications and experience. He touted his three decades in law enforcement, which have included managing a large budget and overseeing jail operations. He said voters also took into consideration his volunteer work in the community and support of community events.
If elected in November Revels hopes to build stronger community relationships with county residents, emergency services and sheriff’s office employees.
It was Revels’ second bid for the post. He was narrowly defeated in the 2014 Republican primary by Scott Perkins, who won the general election that year. Perkins declined to seek a second four-year term.
