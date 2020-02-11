Ridgeville sing-a-long to raise money for food pantries

Country music, a variety of oldies and a few Christian hymns will be part of a sing-a-long Sunday, Feb. 16 hosted at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ridgeville. The songfest is the featured program for the 20th annual Valentine’s Day dinner and food drive for local food pantries.

Performing are Kenny and Sheila, professional entertainers from Wisconsin Dells. They have been singing with bands in the area for about 20 years and providing family entertainment at block parties, picnics, anniversaries and reunions. Audience participation is always encouraged; words to the music will be provided.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The K & S shows, as they are billed, will begin at noon in the church fellowship hall.

The food drive, which began in January, will continue until the end of February with donations designated for food pantries in Tomah and Wilton. A total of more than 500 families are served each month.

Regular church service at St. John’s will begin at 9:30 a.m. with Pastor Robert Gerke officiating. Light refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall beginning at 10:30 a.m. with dinner served from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Spaghetti, meatballs and garlic bread are the featured entrée. Money raised from a silent auction is designated for the food pantries.

The dinner, program and food drive are sponsored by the Women’s Organization of St. John’s, St. Jacob’s and St. Peter’s with the support of Thrivent/Action program. The public is invited for any or all of the events that day. They may donate nonperishable food items if they wish.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.