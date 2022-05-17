Road construction under way at Fort McCoy

Several construction and maintenance projects to improve the roadways at Fort McCoy began in early May, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.

DPW general engineer Gareth Ferguson said there were three major road paving efforts at the post being completed by Mathy Construction, which is headquartered in Onalaska, Wis.

“Projects began in early May and were expected to be completed by May 13 with weather and schedule permitting.”

Stephen Sullivan, the chief financial officer and director for Resources, Installations and Materiel for the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve, recently visited Fort McCoy in late April. He said he appreciated the work the workforce of Fort McCoy puts forth to ensure the post’s infrastructure and more is top-notch.

“I think what struck me the most (during my visit) was the commitment of the entire staff,” Sullivan said. “As we went around and visited the many facilities … every single staff member I met was passionate about what they were doing, and they had exceptional facilities.”

Construction projects also contribute to the economic impact Fort McCoy has on the local economy. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2021 was an estimated $1.93 billion, above the $1.479 billion reported for FY 2020, garrison officials announced. The data was compiled by Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.

FY 2021 operating costs on post of $249.88 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy, officials said.

