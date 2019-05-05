With the income tax deadline April 15, I feel it’s important to point out the tax policy differences between the past several state budgets and Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal. In his request to the legislature, Gov. Evers is looking to increase taxes by $1.2 billion. The largest increase would be on Wisconsin manufacturers who employ one-sixth of the state’s workforce. He increases taxes these companies by capping the important Manufacturing and Agriculture Tax Credit, which has been an effective tool in attracting and retaining businesses in our state.
Evers’ proposal serves as a stark contrast to the positive, pro-growth reforms made by Republicans over the last eight years in Wisconsin. According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, we’ve cut taxes by more than $8 billion since Republicans took the legislative majority in 2011. Reducing the tax burden on Wisconsin families has been a top priority for us. Here are a few of the important policy changes that we made: reduced all the income tax rates as well as the number of rates, eliminated the state property tax (the forestry mill tax), and decreased the state’s personal property tax. In fact, the tax burden in our state is now at its lowest level in nearly 50 years.
Having a favorable tax climate has made a difference in the state’s bottom line. As we provided more tax relief over the last eight years, income and franchise tax collections have increased by 24 percent and overall state tax revenues have increased 25 percent. During that same time, Republicans have expanded the state’s rainy day fund to $320 million. We’re now seeing historically low unemployment rates and more people are working than ever before. I’m proud that our economic policies have benefited the state and its hardworking families and small business owners.
As you file your tax return, ask yourself, do I really want to pay more to the state of Wisconsin next year? I think we all agree on the answer: no.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.