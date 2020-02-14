Robust Tomah turnout expected expected for spring election

City of Tomah clerk Jo Cram expects a robust turnout for Tuesday's primary election that will shrink the field for Tomah mayor and Tomah School Board.
Cram said her staff is gearing up for a turnout anticipated at 25 to 30 percent.
"It think it will be bigger than normal," Cram said.
Polls will be open at the city of Tomah Fire Station from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cram said 170 absentee ballots had already been cast by 10 a.m. Friday, which she describes as "pretty big for a spring election."
The ballot includes:
Tomah mayor - Incumbent Mike Murray is seeking a second two-year term and is being challenged by Remy Gomez, Brett Larkin and Nellie Pater. The two top advance to the April 7 general election.
Tomah School Board - Eight candidates filed for the three seats up for election after all three incumbents − Jerry Fushianes, Nancy McCoy and John McMullen − declined to seek new terms. Kirk Arity, Susan Bloom, Michael Gnewikow, Wayne Kling, Mitchell Koel, Rick Murray, Spencer Stephens and Richard Taylor are for running for the at-large seats. The top six advance to the general election.
Wisconsin State Supreme Court - Incumbent Dan Kelly faces challengers Ed Fallone and Jill Karofsky with the top two advancing to the general election.
For voters in the the towns of LaGrange, Lincoln, Scott and Byron and villages of Wyeville and Warrens in Monroe County and the towns of Knapp, Bear Bluff and City Point in Jackson County, there is a special election to succeed Sean Duffy, R-Wausau, who resigned last September. Jason Church and Tom Tiffany are the Republican candidates, and Lawrence Dale and Tricia Zunker are the Democratic candidates. The primary winners advance to the general election, which will be held May 12.
Absentee voting ended Friday, and there is no voter registration the day before the election. Voters can register on election day with proof residency.
