Robust Tomah turnout expected expected for spring election

City of Tomah clerk Jo Cram expects a robust turnout for Tuesday's primary election that will shrink the field for Tomah mayor and Tomah School Board.

Cram said her staff is gearing up for a turnout anticipated at 25 to 30 percent.

"It think it will be bigger than normal," Cram said.

Polls will be open at the city of Tomah Fire Station from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cram said 170 absentee ballots had already been cast by 10 a.m. Friday, which she describes as "pretty big for a spring election."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The ballot includes:

Tomah mayor - Incumbent Mike Murray is seeking a second two-year term and is being challenged by Remy Gomez, Brett Larkin and Nellie Pater. The two top advance to the April 7 general election.

Tomah School Board - Eight candidates filed for the three seats up for election after all three incumbents − Jerry Fushianes, Nancy McCoy and John McMullen − declined to seek new terms. Kirk Arity, Susan Bloom, Michael Gnewikow, Wayne Kling, Mitchell Koel, Rick Murray, Spencer Stephens and Richard Taylor are for running for the at-large seats. The top six advance to the general election.