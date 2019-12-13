'Rock Your Ugly Sweater' theme of holiday ice show in Sparta

The 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club will hold its annual holiday ice show at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 at Sparta Ice Rink.

The theme of the show is “Rock Your Ugly Sweater,” and audience members who come dressed in an ugly Christmas sweater will enter for free.

For non-ugly sweater wearers, tickets are $2 for adults; $1 for kids; and children ages 3 and under attend for free. Military ID holders will receive a 50 percent discount for members of their party.

In addition to holiday-themed performances featuring skaters from the Tomah and Sparta areas, the evening will include raffles and concessions and baked goods for sale. Proceeds from the 2019 holiday show will benefit “Christmas for Kids,” an organization that provides Christmas gifts for children in need.

The Sparta Ice Rink is located at 1121 E. Montgomery St. in Sparta.

The Seven Rivers Figure Skating Club is a non-profit organization that exists to expand the figure skating opportunities in the Seven Rivers region. For more information, visit 7riversfsc.com or the club’s page on Facebook.

