Roger Gorius terminated as Tomah city administrator

Tomah city administrator Roger Gorius has been terminated.

The city made the announcement Monday via a press release from Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center president Tina Thompson.

The Tomah City Council held a special meeting Saturday to confer with legal counsel "regarding possible litigation and personnel matters."

The release says Gorius' responsibilities will be funneled through Tomah mayor Mike Murray until the city council holds its reorganization meeting later this month.

Murray confirmed that Gorius' dismissal occurred Saturday. He declined to say why Gorius was dismissed and indicated no reason would be forthcoming.

"He was terminated pursuant to a contract provision which allowed the city to part ways without reason," Murray said. "There is no need to have more information forthcoming, and the city looks forward to continuing to grow."

Gorius was hired as city administrator in April 2013.

