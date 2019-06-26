SPARTA—The Rolling Hills committee has elected to not make use of the Tomah Memorial Hospital building.
The committee voted unanimously to inform Tomah Memorial Hospital CEO Phil Stuart that the county is not interested in the building during a June 24 meeting in Sparta.
In April county officials and Rolling Hills Rehabilitation and Nursing Home director Linda Smith met with Stuart about potentially housing 25 nursing home beds at the existing Tomah Memorial building after the hospital moves into the new Tomah Health campus in October.
The county has proposed a new nursing home facility that would be licensed for 50 beds, but the county is licensed for 80 beds. The 30 beds could be lost to the county if they don’t remain licensed with the state.
Smith said right now is not a good time to enter into a new venture.
"I don't see where the finances make sense unless we have a new building ... the county would not have the funds to be able to start another endeavor because that would be an additional cost," she said. "Down the road when we get a project going ... I do think we need to have a discussion on the number of beds."
County administrator Tina Osterberg agreed.
"At this time the county can't afford to switch beds over to that nursing home and run that and continue to run our current nursing home," she said.
County board supervisor and committee member Rodney Sherwood said once a lawsuit against the county board over the facility's location has been decided, there should be a discussion over what to do about the excess nursing home beds. The county voted in January 2018 to locate the new facility at the Tomah Health site, but opponents said the petition that brought the matter before the board violated state law that prohibits "walking quorums."
"I think it should be a real discussion because once we lose (the beds), they're gone and we don't get them back," he said.
