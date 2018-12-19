SPARTA—A county committee voted to send the question of Rolling Hills Nursing Home to the voters next spring.
The Rolling Hills Committee Monday approved a resolution to authorize the creation of an advisory referendum to determine whether or not voters support the construction of a new county-run senior care facility.
The question would likely be included on the April 2, 2019, election ballot.
The 3-2 vote sends the resolution and a related budget adjustment to the Monroe County Board of Supervisors for further discussion. Committee members Mary Von Ruden and Pete Peterson cast the dissenting votes.
The referendum question states: “Should Monroe County, Wisconsin, build a new senior care facility at an estimated construction cost of $20 million with an estimated bond repayment schedule of $1.5 million over a 20-year period?”
The budget adjustment is for $3,750 to the law office of Quarles & Brady to write the referendum question, which would authorize the issuance of bonds for the nursing home project.
County finance director Tina Osterberg said having Quarles & Brady write the question streamlines the process.
The construction of a new Rolling Hills facility has been on hold due to a controversy over the site since Jan. 24, when the board voted to move the site to Tomah at the new Tomah Health campus. The board originally voted to build the facility across the road from the existing facility for $16 million. That original borrowing authorization for $16 million has since expired.
Opponents of the Jan. 24 resolution said it was passed in violation of the state Open Records Law and have challenged the vote in court.
