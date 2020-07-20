Rolling Hills financing on Monroe County Board agenda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will decide Wednesday whether to authorize an additional $4 million to finance the Rolling Hills Nursing Home project.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. at the Sparta American Legion Hall, 1116 Angelo Rd.

The county originally authorized $16 million for the project, but dispute over its location delayed construction and increased the estimated cost to $20 million.

County voters in 2019 approved an advisory referendum that supported construction of a new facility that includes 50 skilled nursing home beds, 24 assisted living beds and 24 apartments for independent senior living.

The resolution passed the county’s Finance Committee by a 5-0 vote.

The board will also vote on a resolution that would open all county trunk highways to ATV and UTV use. The resolution authorizes the county highway commission to close a route for up to 60 days for safety concerns. After that, the Highway Committee can close the route for another 120 days.

The resolution passed the Highway Committee on a 5-0 vote July 16.

Other resolutions up for votes include: