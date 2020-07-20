You are the owner of this article.
Rolling Hills financing on Monroe County Board agenda
Rolling Hills financing on Monroe County Board agenda

The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will decide Wednesday whether to authorize an additional $4 million to finance the Rolling Hills Nursing Home project.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. at the Sparta American Legion Hall, 1116 Angelo Rd.

The county originally authorized $16 million for the project, but dispute over its location delayed construction and increased the estimated cost to $20 million.

County voters in 2019 approved an advisory referendum that supported construction of a new facility that includes 50 skilled nursing home beds, 24 assisted living beds and 24 apartments for independent senior living.

The resolution passed the county’s Finance Committee by a 5-0 vote.

The board will also vote on a resolution that would open all county trunk highways to ATV and UTV use. The resolution authorizes the county highway commission to close a route for up to 60 days for safety concerns. After that, the Highway Committee can close the route for another 120 days.

The resolution passed the Highway Committee on a 5-0 vote July 16.

Other resolutions up for votes include:

  • An easement agreement with Northern Natural Gas to construct a pipeline on county-owned property. Northern had requested temporary use of 6.5 acres owned by the county on Hwy. B as a staging area for construction. Northern is offering the county $29,341.25 for the easement, which includes $23,375 for anticipated crop damage.
  • Revisions to the county’s animal ordinance regarding shelter requirements for animals, mistreatment of animals and procedures to deal with bites from domesticated animals and vicious dogs.
  • Changes to zoning permit fees. New fees include $1,000 for an after-the-fact variance, $400 for after-the-fact zoning and conditional use changes and $25 for a zoning permit sign.
  • Adjustment in zoning language pertaining to privately run campgrounds.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

