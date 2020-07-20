Rolling Hills financing on Monroe County Board agenda

The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will decide Wednesday whether to authorize an additional $4 million to finance the Rolling Hills Nursing Home project.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. at the Sparta American Legion Hall, 1116 Angelo Rd.
The county originally authorized $16 million for the project, but dispute over its location delayed construction and increased the estimated cost to $20 million.
County voters in 2019 approved an advisory referendum that supported construction of a new facility that includes 50 skilled nursing home beds, 24 assisted living beds and 24 apartments for independent senior living.
The resolution passed the county’s Finance Committee by a 5-0 vote.
The board will also vote on a resolution that would open all county trunk highways to ATV and UTV use. The resolution authorizes the county highway commission to close a route for up to 60 days for safety concerns. After that, the Highway Committee can close the route for another 120 days.
The resolution passed the Highway Committee on a 5-0 vote July 16.
Other resolutions up for votes include:
- An easement agreement with Northern Natural Gas to construct a pipeline on county-owned property. Northern had requested temporary use of 6.5 acres owned by the county on Hwy. B as a staging area for construction. Northern is offering the county $29,341.25 for the easement, which includes $23,375 for anticipated crop damage.
- Revisions to the county’s animal ordinance regarding shelter requirements for animals, mistreatment of animals and procedures to deal with bites from domesticated animals and vicious dogs.
- Changes to zoning permit fees. New fees include $1,000 for an after-the-fact variance, $400 for after-the-fact zoning and conditional use changes and $25 for a zoning permit sign.
- Adjustment in zoning language pertaining to privately run campgrounds.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
