Rolling Hills Nursing Home wins two votes

"If the nursing home can't stand on its own, there's a problem right there," Dietzman said.

Pete Thorson also questioned the facility's finances.

"Do your homework and check your numbers," Thorson said. "We were at $16 million, then we were at $20 million, then we are at $18 million, and now we're at $16.7."

Supervisors voted on the privatization resolution first. One of the authors, Brett Larkin, said the resolution only asked the county to consider privatized options.

"It addresses every concern relating to privatization," he said. "By voting for this resolution, you are not authorizing the sale of Rolling Hills."

Supervisor Sharon Folcey said the county has already explored privatization and rejected it.

"We don't need any more information," she said. "We've gotten information from everybody. Let's vote and get this over with."

Rolling Hills administrator Linda Anderson said the proposed configuration of 50 licensed nursing home beds, 24 Community-Based Residential Facility units and 24 assisted living units isn't final and that supervisors have the final say. She described the CBRF residents as "high acuity" who "need a lot of assistance."