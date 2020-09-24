Rolling Hills Nursing Home wins two votes

SPARTA - After two months of defeats, supporters of Rolling Hills Nursing Home won a pair of victories Wednesday night.
The Monroe County Board of Supervisors voted 12-4 to move $765,000 from the general fund to pay for design and construction bid documents. Supervisors also voted 11-5 to reject a resolution that would direct the county to pursue privatization options for the county-owned facility.
The board passed a $16 million bonding resolution for the new facility in 2017, and the resolution remains in effect. However, a dispute over the site delayed the project and added to the cost.
The board summoned majorities in July and August to bridge the funding gap but failed to clear the supermajority requirement both times.
County administrator Tina Osterberg said the resolution to allocate $765,000, which required a two-thirds vote, doesn't mean the county will build the facility for $16 million. She said it only allows the board to move forward with bid documents to get an accurate figure on the price.
"Then the board will know if the cost is $20 million, $18 million or $16 million," Osterberg said.
Prior to the two votes, 17 people addressed the board on Rolling Hills, and only three expressed opposition or reservations about funding the project.
Supporters of Rolling Hills, several of whom stood outside prior to the meeting with signs opposing privatization, said the facility accepts patients rejected by private nursing homes.
"Not everyone in the county is fortunate enough to own multiple properties or 401(k)s," said former supervisor Anthony Boltik.
Keri Sullivan-Flock said Rolling Hills is an important part of the county's safety net. She said there is no guarantee that the nursing home beds would stay in Monroe County if they are sold to a private entity.
"Private businesses are bought, sold and closed every day, and that includes health-care facilities," she said.
Several supporters referred to an April 2019 referendum in which nearly 65 percent of county voters approved moving forward with the facility. Katie Rice urged supervisors "to honor the decision the voters made."
"This is an issue the voters of Monroe County decided on," Rice said.
Opponents of the funding resolution took aim at the proposed 24 assisted-living units. Roberta Dietzman, who owns Close to Home in Tomah, said private assisted-living units are facing financial pressure and speculated that all of them in the area are for sale. She rejected the argument that Rolling Hills needs the assisted living units to make the project's financing work.
"If the nursing home can't stand on its own, there's a problem right there," Dietzman said.
Pete Thorson also questioned the facility's finances.
"Do your homework and check your numbers," Thorson said. "We were at $16 million, then we were at $20 million, then we are at $18 million, and now we're at $16.7."
Supervisors voted on the privatization resolution first. One of the authors, Brett Larkin, said the resolution only asked the county to consider privatized options.
"It addresses every concern relating to privatization," he said. "By voting for this resolution, you are not authorizing the sale of Rolling Hills."
Supervisor Sharon Folcey said the county has already explored privatization and rejected it.
"We don't need any more information," she said. "We've gotten information from everybody. Let's vote and get this over with."
Rolling Hills administrator Linda Anderson said the proposed configuration of 50 licensed nursing home beds, 24 Community-Based Residential Facility units and 24 assisted living units isn't final and that supervisors have the final say. She described the CBRF residents as "high acuity" who "need a lot of assistance."
Two supervisors who voted against the funding resolution — Mary Cook and Rod Sherwood — said they would be in favor of a facility with mostly nursing home beds.
Supervisor Remy Gomez, one of the authors of the privatization resolution, joined the majority in favor of the funding resolution.
"We need to get going," Gomez said. "If we approve this, we get the ball rolling. The configuration isn't the issue right now."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
