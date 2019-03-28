The fate of Monroe County’s Rolling Hills Nursing Home will be up to voters in the April 2 general election.
At the polls, voters will be asked in an advisory referendum if they favor construction of a new senior care facility at an estimated cost of $20 million with a repayment schedule of $1.5 million over a 20-year period.
The proposed new facility would include:
- Fifty skilled nursing home beds including 16 beds dedicated to short-term rehabilitation.
- Twenty-four community based residential facility (assisted living) beds for frail elderly and memory care;
- Twenty-four apartments for independent living and assisted living services.
Rolling Hills director Linda Smith said residents need to know their vote on the referendum is critical to the future of Rolling Hills.
“Their vote basically will tell the county board that they’re in support of doing a new project and the county board spending the money to build that senior living facility,” she said. “They basically want that authorization to say ‘we’re behind it, we support, it and it’s time to move forward with the project.’”
With a “yes” vote, residents will see their property taxes go up approximately $12.31 for a $100,000 home, Smith said. In 2019 the nursing home mill rate is 33 cents, so county residents would pay $45.63 if the facility is built.
Once the debt is paid off, the nursing home would be almost self-sustaining, and the need for tax support from Monroe County would be nearly eliminated, Smith said.
If residents vote “no,” the county will be managing the existing facility until a decision is made about what to do with the nursing home, Smith said.
The issue has been complicated by a controversy over whether to build the new facility. The board originally approved a $16 million building across the road from the existing Rolling Hills, but after ambiguity over the city of Sparta’s willingness to provide water and service, the city of Tomah offered a financial incentive to build the facility at the site of the new Tomah Health campus.
The county board then voted to move the facility to Tomah, a vote that has been challenged in court.
Smith said 77 percent of Rolling Hills’ residents are on Medicaid, the combined federal/state program that funds care for the medically indigent.
“It would be either we renovate and put more money into this building or they go another direction,” she said. “For a lot of the residents we serve and will serve in the future, we’re typically that safety net for people not able to be served in other nursing homes because of cost or safety. We’ve been here a long time, and we certainly hope to be here for quite some time to come.”
If the county decides to get out of the nursing home business, the patients will have to be placed in other nursing homes, Smith said. Some may be in the area and some may have to go to La Crosse or further in order to find services.
“Private nursing homes won’t take some people because of the nature of their needs, whether because of dementia or a cognitive disability … or the need for more intensive skilled nursing care,” she said. “The easier to be cared for will find placement easier than those that don’t have easy to care for needs.”
It’s a bad situation, said Monroe County Board supervisor Mary Von Ruden.
“I don’t think it would be a good thing,” she said. “The services that people would need are going to cost more, and people are going to have to go longer distances to come up with the services that will cost you more to get.”
Regardless of the vote, nothing would change short term, said county board chair Pete Peterson.
“At that time what we have to do is look at our other options ... there is no plan at the current time,” he said. “The Rolling Hills Committee would have to meet and the county board would have to meet and decide ... A lot of things have to be solved; there is nothing that’s going to happen immediately.”
