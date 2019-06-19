When performing Romeo and Juliet with just six actors, quick costume changes are a must.
“We have one person playing Romeo, one person playing Juliet, and four people playing everyone else,” said A.J. Magoon, tour manager for Summit Players Theatre. “We keep the costumes simple. We make sure things are set up so actors can get in and out of their costumes real quick."
The Summit Players are bringing their version of Romeo and Juliet to 18 Wisconsin state parks this summer, including performances June 29 at Buckhorn State Park and July 26 at Wildcat Mountain State Park. It's the fifth season the Summit Players will tour Wisconsin's state parks, and it's the first time the group will present one of William Shakespeare's tragedies.
“This show may be different from the comedies we’ve performed before, but we’re offering audiences the same Summit Players experience they’ve come to know and love,” said company founder and executive director Hannah Klapperich-Mueller. “Our shows and workshops will still introduce audiences of all ages to Shakespeare’s language and characters in a fun, family-friendly way.”
The show is 75 minutes, considerably shorter that a full Romeo and Juliet production. Magoon said the essence of the play is maintained through fast pacing and condensing many of the metaphorical asides and soliloquies.
He called it "high-octane Shakespeare."
"It's all Shakespeare's words, just fewer of them," he said. "All the important lines you expect when you watch Romeo and Juliet are still there − there are certain things in Romeo and Juliet you just can't cut. We focus on distilling the plot. One scene flows right into the next."
Magoon said state parks are attractive venues because many of them have outdoor amphitheaters.
"There are a lot of stages in state parks − they have these beautiful amphitheaters that hardly ever get used," he said.
He said Shakespeare often wrote about nature and that his plays are meant to be performed outdoors.
"It's nice to do outdoors because you have this blank canvas," Magoon said.
Magoon said the idea for Summit Players Theatre was launched by Klapperich-Mueller and fellow Marquette University theater graduates in 2015. Three new members have joined the troupe this season.
“Romeo and Juliet is such a well-known show, and it’s exciting to offer people a new take on it,” said newcomer Ryan Zierk, a recent graduate of University of Wisconsin-Parkside. “Whether people know the play really well or have never seen it before, they’ll have a great experience with it. Plus, it’s free, so anyone can come and enjoy.”
Performances are free of charge, but a state parks entrance sticker is required for parked cars.
The evening includes a 45-minute educational workshop that begins 90 minutes before the play. Klapperich-Mueller said the workshop allows kids and “fun adults” to get comfortable with Shakespeare’s language, learn more about the playwright himself and the way nature played into his works. Participants take part in Shakespeare games and exercises culminating in performing a short scene.
