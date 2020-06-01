Ron Kind: Celebrating Wisconsin's dairy farmers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June is usually one of my favorite months in Wisconsin. There is something so special about spending weekends at farms across the state catching up with neighbors, enjoying breakfast and some of Wisconsin’s finest milk and thanking our farmers. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, this month will look very different than in years past.

There’s no denying this has been a difficult and uncertain time for so many Wisconsinites and especially our hardworking farmers. Our agricultural industry was already facing challenges from a reckless trade war and difficult farming conditions, and COVID-19 has only exacerbated these economic struggles. As America’s Dairyland, our dairy farmers are a crucial part of our state’s rich history and the bedrock of our communities, and they need relief.

We need to work together to secure the future of our dairy industry. That’s why I introduced my Family Farm Rescue Plan, focusing on five concrete steps that can be taken to support family farmers during the COVID-19 crisis. This plan includes ensuring family farmers are eligible for all small business relief programs, purchasing excess food supply and delivering to food banks, using Commodity Credit Corporation funds to directly support family farms, reopening the Dairy Margin Coverage program, and ending the trade war and implementing USMCA.