We always have a lot to be thankful for in Wisconsin. This fall, I’m thankful for the opportunity to celebrate Wisconsin’s outdoor traditions with my family and friends. One of my favorite family traditions is coming together for the hunting season. This time of year has always been an exciting time for my family to bond in our deer camp and take advantage of the Wisconsin outdoors.
As you head out to enjoy the gun deer hunt season in Wisconsin, remember some important rules for safety:
- Treat every gun as if it is loaded.
- Always point the gun in a safe direction.
- Keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to fire.
- And, I would add, alcohol and guns are a toxic combination.
I also want to remind Wisconsinites about the potential danger of deer herds impacted by Chronic Wasting Disease. As an avid hunter, I know how important maintaining a healthy deer herd is to both Wisconsin’s heritage and economy. Last year, I introduced bipartisan legislation with Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Menomonee Falls, to bring hunters, scientists and officials together to create a comprehensive plan to manage and prevent the spread of CWD, and I will continue to fight to move the bill forward in the House.
I hope that you can return with a deer and quality memories with your family and friends. This year, I’m showcasing your hunting successes on my Facebook and Instagram pages (@repronkind). Email a photo of your deer to wi3photos@mail.house.gov for a chance to be featured on my social media.
Have fun and stay safe this hunting season!
Democrat Ron Kind, La Crosse, represents Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
