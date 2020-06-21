Ron Kind: Rural Wisconsin depends on postal service

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the United States Postal Services has worked to deliver essential items to communities across Wisconsin and the nation. USPS employees have continued to show up each day ready to ensure Americans have access to life-saving medicines, stimulus checks and the goods and services businesses rely on.
I recognize the vital role local post offices play, serving the last mile, and supporting our rural communities. The USPS is a crucial part of our nation’s society and economy, providing an important link for rural communities and delivering medicine and supplies throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the USPS is one of the largest employers of veterans and boasts a diverse workforce.
However, the USPS has seen a drastic reduction in overall mail volume due to the ongoing pandemic and is facing significant financial challenges as a result. According to the Postmaster General, the USPS is now expecting $22 billion in revenue losses over the next 18 months and could even be forced to cease operations.
With so many Americans relying on this critical resource, the USPS must remain solvent. That’s why I joined my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in calling for relief for the USPS and urging $25 billion in emergency funding to offset COVID-19 revenue losses and allow improved access to borrowing authority from the Department of Treasury.
The Constitution empowers the federal government to provide a working postal system, and this responsibility has never been more important. I will continue to fight to protect the USPS and ensure that this valued institution remains viable.
Democrat Ron Kind, La Crosse, represents Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!