Tomah Rotary is hosting a Freeze Fest Talent Spectacular Show to raise funds for an outdoor music park to be installed at Winnebago Park.
The show is Sunday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Tomah High School and will be preceded by a soup luncheon with homemade bread at noon.
Admission is $20 for the lunch and show and $15 for the show only. Advance tickets are available for $18 (soup and show) and $13 (show only) through Feb. 3.
Applications are being accepted for talent show performers. There is no cost to audition, but the deadline for applications is Friday, Jan. 18. Auditions will be held Wednesday, Jan. 23 at Tomah High School from 6-8 p.m.
Up to 15 finalists will be selected for the show. Auditions are open to amateurs only.
Performers must be available for a technical run-through at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 10.
To obtain an application, call 608-344-0947 or email debrareid@tomah.education.
